HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google TV To Get New Circular App Icons

Google TV To Get New Circular App Icons

By | 1 Mar 2024

Google recently announced that it will be changing the appearance of apps in Google TV with new circular icons, which will roll out gradually over the next few months.

According to an official report by Google, apps will be taking a different shape on Google TV and will also be introducing some new updates.

“You may notice your apps taking a different shape on your Google TV For You screen. Starting today, and rolling out to all devices over the next few months, we’re introducing some new updates to the “Your apps” row, giving you a sleeker, more streamlined look, making it easier to access your favorite apps,” said Google.

Credit: Google

In addition to the new-look icons, Google has also announced the following new features:

  • Circular App Icons: Your apps are now sporting a new circular shape, giving your homescreen a modern and fresh feel, making it easier to find your apps easily.
  • New access to Free TV channels: Check out this new shortcut to free TV channels on the “Your apps” row. Free channels from Google TV includes everything from local news to movies to sports, all of which are available without the need for additional downloads, payments, or subscriptions.
  • More Apps at Your Fingertips: We’ve increased the number of app icons in the “Your apps” row, so it’s easy to access more of your most-used apps.
  • Your apps, your way: The “Your apps” row now features “reorder” and “add apps” buttons at the end of the row, giving you more control over how your apps are organised and easier access to discover and install new ones.


About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Canada Expands Investigation Into Google’s Advertising Practices
Google Pixel 8 Wins Best Smartphone Award At MWC 2024
Google headquarters in California
Google Faces A$3.5bn Lawsuit By 32 Media Groups Over Advertising Practices
MWC: AI Drugs Targeting Proteins Are In the Pipeline
MWC: Google Admits Being Blitzed By OpenAi In The Gen Ai Race
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Audio Pro’s New C20 Wireless Active Stereo Speaker
Latest News
/
March 1, 2024
/
Is Harvey Norman Better At Delivering Property Growth Over Slowing Retail Sales
Latest News
/
March 1, 2024
/
Samsung Tipped To Bring Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch Forward
Latest News
/
March 1, 2024
/
Canada Expands Investigation Into Google’s Advertising Practices
Latest News
/
March 1, 2024
/
Apple Shareholders Reject AI-Disclosure Proposal
Latest News
/
March 1, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Audio Pro’s New C20 Wireless Active Stereo Speaker
Latest News
/
March 1, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Swedish company Audio Pro has released its new C20 Wireless Active Stereo Speaker, which was first unveiled at CES 2024....
Read More