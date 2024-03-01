Google recently announced that it will be changing the appearance of apps in Google TV with new circular icons, which will roll out gradually over the next few months.

According to an official report by Google, apps will be taking a different shape on Google TV and will also be introducing some new updates.

“You may notice your apps taking a different shape on your Google TV For You screen. Starting today, and rolling out to all devices over the next few months, we’re introducing some new updates to the “Your apps” row, giving you a sleeker, more streamlined look, making it easier to access your favorite apps,” said Google.

In addition to the new-look icons, Google has also announced the following new features: