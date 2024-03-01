Google TV To Get New Circular App Icons
Google recently announced that it will be changing the appearance of apps in Google TV with new circular icons, which will roll out gradually over the next few months.
According to an official report by Google, apps will be taking a different shape on Google TV and will also be introducing some new updates.
“You may notice your apps taking a different shape on your Google TV For You screen. Starting today, and rolling out to all devices over the next few months, we’re introducing some new updates to the “Your apps” row, giving you a sleeker, more streamlined look, making it easier to access your favorite apps,” said Google.
In addition to the new-look icons, Google has also announced the following new features:
- Circular App Icons: Your apps are now sporting a new circular shape, giving your homescreen a modern and fresh feel, making it easier to find your apps easily.
- New access to Free TV channels: Check out this new shortcut to free TV channels on the “Your apps” row. Free channels from Google TV includes everything from local news to movies to sports, all of which are available without the need for additional downloads, payments, or subscriptions.
- More Apps at Your Fingertips: We’ve increased the number of app icons in the “Your apps” row, so it’s easy to access more of your most-used apps.
- Your apps, your way: The “Your apps” row now features “reorder” and “add apps” buttons at the end of the row, giving you more control over how your apps are organised and easier access to discover and install new ones.