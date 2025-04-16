Home > Latest News > Google to Phase Out Local Domains Like Google.com.au

Google to Phase Out Local Domains Like Google.com.au

By | 16 Apr 2025

Google has announced it will begin redirecting all country code top-level domains (ccTLDs), such as google.com.au, to its primary domain, google.com.

The change aims to streamline the search experience and is set to roll out gradually over the coming months.

Despite the update, Google says users will continue to receive localised search results relevant to Australia.

This is due to enhancements in Google’s ability to determine user location and deliver pertinent content, a capability that has been in place since 2017.

Chrome on a Macbook

While the redirection will alter the URL displayed in the browser, it will not impact the functionality of Google Search or the company’s compliance with Australian laws. Users may, however, be prompted to re-enter certain search preferences during the transition.

Australian businesses and digital marketers should note that this change may affect how referral traffic from Google Search appears in analytics reports.

With all search traffic now funnelling through google.com, it could become more challenging to segment data based on regional domains.

However, Google insists that users will still receive location-relevant results, and its focus on delivering a localised experience is not changing.



