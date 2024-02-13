Google has said it will be launching a new Pixel Watch 2 mail in replacement service, so if a user has a broken Pixel Watch 2, they can now skip customer support for a replacement.

Now, all they have to do is scroll down the Google Store site and click Repairs. They should come across a form, to which they fill in the requested information and select the mail in option.

It’s an improvement over Google’s previous repair policy for Pixel Watches, however, first gen watches aren’t eligible, and currently this service is only available in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It’s unclear if this service will make its way to Australia.

See below what Google said about the service:

“If your Pixel Watch is out of warranty or your claim isn’t covered, you may be able to purchase a replacement for your device at a discounted price (without the charging cable and the bands).”

“For first generation Pixel Watch users, you will need to contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Care Team for out of warranty support, even if you bought your Pixel Watch from another retailer.”

“For Pixel Watch 2 users, you can now use the self service option for a possible mail in replacement. Skip the wait with the Google Pixel Customer Support Team and follow these steps on the Google store.”

“Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Repairs.

Fill out the form, enter the serial number or IMEI number of the device, click continue

Select the issue

Mail-in option will appear

Fill out information

Accept terms and conditions”

“Confirm shipping address and the form of payment and click Confirm Purchase. Once the broken device is returned, Google will send a new device to you.”

“Important: This process is only applicable to Google Pixel Watch 2 in the US and EMEA.”