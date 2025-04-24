Home > Latest News > Google to Launch Gemini AI for Android Auto at I/O 2025

Google to Launch Gemini AI for Android Auto at I/O 2025

By | 24 Apr 2025

Google is set to unveil a version of its Gemini AI platform designed for Android Auto, potentially marking one of the most impactful announcements at Google I/O 2025.

Revealed in the company’s lineup of developer sessions for the upcoming conference, Gemini in-car will focus on seamless navigation, personalised entertainment, and next-gen app experiences for Android Auto, Android Automotive OS, and vehicles with Google built-in.

According to an official announcement post aimed at developers, the platform will enable users to interact with their vehicles using natural language, for example, asking Gemini to “take me home via the fastest route and avoid tolls”, or to find nearby gas stations, play podcasts, or highlight landmarks en route.

Google says developers will also gain access to tools to build immersive gaming and video experiences, learn about new Car App Library features, and join the Car Ready Mobile Apps Program for rapid app deployment via Google Play.

With the integration of AI into the in-car experience, Gemini for Android Auto is poised to significantly enhance hands-free functionality, improving both driver safety and convenience.



