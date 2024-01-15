In a recent blog post, Google revealed it would remove 17 features from its Assistant by January 26 in the effort to increase the “quality and reliability” of the service, enabling it to be “easier to use Assistant across devices.”

If after the kill date a user attempts to use the feature, a notification will pop stating that they are no longer available.

As reported by 9to5Google, here is what is being removed:

“Controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books by voice is out. You can still cast them from your mobile.

No more cookbook management on Google Assistant – transferring recipes, instructional videos, and step-by-step guides are out. But fear not, as you can still use Google Assistant to search for recipes online and on YouTube.

No more setting media, music, or radio alarms on Google Assistant devices. Instead, you can create a custom Routine or use a standard alarm.

Stopwatch management on Smart Displays and Speakers will be a thing of the past. But worry not, as setting timers and alarms is still a go.

Voice calling a device or broadcasting to your Google Family Group will be a no-go. Still, you can broadcast to devices within your home.

Sending emails, video, or audio messages with your voice will no longer be an option. However, you can still make calls and send text messages.

No more asking for contact information. You can still make calls to them.

No more App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps for messages and calls. However, you can use voice control on Google Maps in the same way.

Voice control for activities will be off the table for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. Instead, you will have to use the buttons on your device for activity control. Pixel Watches still support voice control for activities.

Calls from speakers and Smart Displays won’t display a caller ID unless you’re using Duo.

Voice-checking personal travel itineraries is out. However, you can still inquire about flight status.

Voice actions like sending payments, making reservations, or posting on social media will no longer be supported. However, you can still ask the Assistant to open your installed apps.”

Google may be removing a number of features, but it also is changing up the Google app, which will activate search responses when users tap the microphone icon, but the microphone icon will stop controlling smart home devices or send messages. The change will affect the Pixel Search bar, which currently activates Voice Search in lieu of Assistant.