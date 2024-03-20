Google is developing a range of features utilising artificial intelligence tools in the health care industry, including a tool that will help Fitbit users receive personal health details from their wearable devices, and a partnership to improve screenings for cancer and disease in India.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Google Research and Fitbit are developing a new AI feature that will extract data from wearable devices to provide users with insights on their personal health.

This was announced at Google’s annual health event in New York City, where it was also mentioned that the feature would be powered by Google’s AI model, Gemini.

A partnership with Apollo Radiology International was also confirmed, noting that the company would deliver AI-powered screenings for tuberculosis, lung cancer and breast cancer in India.

Google said that 3 million free scans are anticipated to be delivered by Apollo over the next 10 years, once Apollo secured regulatory approval.

The company said it’s also improving health information in Google search and YouTube.

Google previously took on other health care initiatives such as Fitbit which it acquired in 2019 amid heavy antitrust scrutiny and Med-PaLM, an AI model that fields medical questions.

“At Google, we want to play our part in unlocking AI for health in a bold and responsible way so we can build the right AI-powered tools, products and services together with the industry and consumers. After all, health is what we do together as a society to create the conditions in which everyone can live a healthier life,” said Karen DeSalvo, Google’s chief health officer in a blog post late last year.