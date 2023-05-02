Google is gearing up to release its Pixel 7a this year, but the phone’s impressive specs are also sounding the death knell for the entire A-series.

According to tech tipster Yogesh Brar, there will be no Pixel 8a on account of how closely the Pixel A-series is beginning to resemble the base model, making the budget series rather redundant.

The leaked specs for the Pixel 7a certainly bear this out; compared to the Pixel 7 it has a slighter smaller screen, and slightly lesser camera, and is basically the same phone otherwise.

It will also retail at a higher price point then the 6a according to leaks, further adding to its redundancy as a budget option.

According to Brar, Google will introduce a yearly foldable device, and Samsung are also looking to drop one of its budget-series phones, although he doesn’t elaborate on this latter point.