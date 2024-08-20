Home > Latest News > Google Damps Down Fitbit Speculation

Google Damps Down Fitbit Speculation

20 Aug 2024

Google has responded to a news story that claimed Fitbit smartwatches were finished by saying the company “remains very committed” to the product.

A TechRadar story carried the sub headline “Fitbit smartwatches have finally, officially met their end” and said: “… the Pixel Watch 3’s announcement spelled the end for other Fitbit smartwatches. Google quietly confirmed that there would never be another Fitbit Sense or Versa model produced.

“From now on, Fitbit-branded devices will be relegated to Google’s best fitness trackers: the Fitbit Inspire, Luxe, and Charge ranges. The smartwatch form factor would be exclusively reserved for the Pixel Watch line.”

In response Google stated: “We are very committed to Fitbit, and even more importantly to the customers that use and depend on those products and technology. 

“It’s also worth noting that many of the health and fitness features we launched in Pixel Watch 3 were because of Fitbit’s innovation and ground-breaking fitness advancements,.

“In addition, we just launched Fitbit Ace LTE, and you’ll continue to see new products and innovation from Fitbit.”

Ars Technica quoted a Google spokesperson as saying the TechRadar story was “not correct”.

“While the company rep told me that they could not confirm a specific upcoming Sense or Versa model or any other specifics about Google’s product road map, they claimed that Google hasn’t discontinued the lines,” wrote Ars Technica’s Scharon Harding. 

Google’s spokesperson said that “part of everything that we just launched from Pixel Watch is based on Fitbit technology, so it is not going anywhere”.

Google started courting Fitbit in 2019, and announced in January 2021 it had completed it acquisition of the company, for a reported US$2.1 billion (A$3.1 billion).



