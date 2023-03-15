HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Set To Unleash New Samsung Fold Competitor

Google Set To Unleash New Samsung Fold Competitor

By | 15 Mar 2023

The foldable mobile phone battle is getting a new player, with the pending launch of a new Google device to take on Samsung’s Fold.

According to sources, Google will unleash its much-rumored foldable phone this Autumn in Australia, with a May launch tipped by insiders. The device is said to go on sale in August.

The Google Pixel Fold has been seen being photographed, as well as on a retailers’ database alongside a new Pixel 7a mid-range smartphone.

ChannelNews understands the Google I/O event in May has been tipped as the event where the new Samsung competitor will appear.

The retail listings were revealed by 9to5Google and WinFuture, along with the new name “Google Pixel Fold”.

It’s tipped that the new device will be available in “carbon” – black or grey – as well as “porcelain” – white.

Official cases will also be available in June, in “haze midtone”, “sky” and “porcelain” again.

There will be two variants of the Fold, says 9to5Google – 256GB and 512GB. The latter will only be available in the carbon colour.

The Google Pixel 7a will be offered in carbon too, along with “cotton” and “arctic blue” variants. WinFuture adds “jade” to the mix.

There will also be cases for that handset in the same colours.

The listings apparently only show a 128GB version of the Pixel 7a.

This is not the first time there has been a leak for this device. What we don’t know is pricing.

The Google Pixel Fold is said to be coming with a bigger battery than much of its competition, which could make it heavier than the Samsung Fold 5, which is set to be announced in August.

We also know it will feature a smaller crease than what was originally designed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
ChromeOS 111 Takes Google Fast Pair To Chromebooks
Meta Slashes 10,000 Jobs, Work From Home Set To Be Axed
TikTok Enters Search Ad Market Dominated By Google, Microsoft
Google Associate Plans Drone Delivery Within A Year
Smartwatch Market Fell 18% In December Quarter
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pioneer Elite Return With Amazing New A/V Receiver
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Sony Retinal Projection Camera Helps Visually Impaired
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
ChromeOS 111 Takes Google Fast Pair To Chromebooks
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Massive Performance Boost For IPhone 15
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Air Fryer Brand Sold By Woolworths & Target Recalled Because Of Fire Risk
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pioneer Elite Return With Amazing New A/V Receiver
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
If you’re setting up your home theatre, Pioneer have you covered with the Elite VSX-LX805 flagship A/V, boasting an extensive...
Read More