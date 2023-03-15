The foldable mobile phone battle is getting a new player, with the pending launch of a new Google device to take on Samsung’s Fold.

According to sources, Google will unleash its much-rumored foldable phone this Autumn in Australia, with a May launch tipped by insiders. The device is said to go on sale in August.

The Google Pixel Fold has been seen being photographed, as well as on a retailers’ database alongside a new Pixel 7a mid-range smartphone.

ChannelNews understands the Google I/O event in May has been tipped as the event where the new Samsung competitor will appear.

The retail listings were revealed by 9to5Google and WinFuture, along with the new name “Google Pixel Fold”.

It’s tipped that the new device will be available in “carbon” – black or grey – as well as “porcelain” – white.

Official cases will also be available in June, in “haze midtone”, “sky” and “porcelain” again.

There will be two variants of the Fold, says 9to5Google – 256GB and 512GB. The latter will only be available in the carbon colour.

The Google Pixel 7a will be offered in carbon too, along with “cotton” and “arctic blue” variants. WinFuture adds “jade” to the mix.

There will also be cases for that handset in the same colours.

The listings apparently only show a 128GB version of the Pixel 7a.

This is not the first time there has been a leak for this device. What we don’t know is pricing.

The Google Pixel Fold is said to be coming with a bigger battery than much of its competition, which could make it heavier than the Samsung Fold 5, which is set to be announced in August.

We also know it will feature a smaller crease than what was originally designed.