Google Set To Purge Several Android Apps From The Play Store

By | 22 Jul 2024

New rules set to take effect from August 31 might result in potentially thousands of Android apps being booted out of the Play Store if they are found to be violating Google’s spam policy.

Google noted that its spam policy update will eliminate apps with “limited functionality and content.”

According to the company, apps targeted for deletion fall into three broad categories:

– Apps that are static without app-specific functionalities; for example, text-only or PDF file apps.

– Apps with very little content and that do not provide an engaging user experience; for example, single wallpaper apps.

– Apps that are designed to do nothing or have no function.

Google is also targeting apps with broken functionality such as those that crash, force close, freeze or behave abnormally.

According to Android Authority, in 2023, the company prevented 2.28 million policy-violating apps from being published and rejected nearly 200,000 apps to enhance user protection.

Google said that apps on the Play Store should provide a “stable, engaging, responsive user experience. It further warned, “Apps that crash, do not have the basic degree of adequate utility as mobile apps, lack engaging content, or exhibit other behaviour that is not consistent with a functional and engaging user experience are not allowed on Google Play.”



