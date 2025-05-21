Google has rolled out ‘AI Mode’ in the US to make online searches more interactive and intelligent, including virtually trying on clothes, generating reports and buying event tickets.

The new mode uses Google’s advanced Gemini 2.5 AI model, enabling the search engine to break down queries into multiple subtopics, perform hundreds of simultaneous searches, and deliver hyper-relevant content quickly.

The AI Mode builds on last year’s AI Overviews which have already seen 1.5 billion monthly uses worldwide but were controversial and widely criticized for inaccuracies.

As part of the update Google has introduced ‘Deep Search’, an AI tool that generates fully-cited reports within minutes, aiming to save users hours of research.

Additionally, ‘Live Search’ capabilities allow users to interact with their environment in real-time through their device cameras, transforming Search into an interactive learning partner.

Another notable innovation is ‘agentic capabilities’, which help users complete tasks like buying event tickets or booking restaurant reservations automatically by scanning numerous options and filling out forms on their behalf. Google plans to collaborate with companies like Ticketmaster to integrate these services.

The shopping experience within AI Mode will also expand, letting users virtually try on clothes by uploading a single photo and use AI to track price drops and even check out via Google Pay. Personalised recommendations, based on past searches and linked apps such as Gmail, will provide tailored suggestions.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai described these developments as a “new phase of the AI platform shift,” signalling a significant change in how people find and interact with information online.