Google has released the third beta of Android 16, bringing the latest refinements before the stable version’s June launch.

While Google has kept quiet about the full list of Beta 3 features, one major addition is confirmed – Auracast support. The Bluetooth LE-based technology allows compatible earbuds and hearing aids to connect to both public and private audio broadcasts.

Beta 3 is expected to be the final update introducing UI tweaks and new features, followed by a last beta in April that will focus on stability and performance improvements.

Auracast, which was first demonstrated at CES 2024, has the potential to enhance accessibility in public spaces, making announcements clearer and more inclusive for those with hearing impairments.

With the Beta 3 update, users with Auracast-compatible devices, including hearing aids from GN Hearing and Starkey, as well as earbuds like the JBL Tour 3 Pro, will be able to receive broadcasts from supported TVs and public transmitters.

Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 7, Android 15, and Google Pixel 9 devices running the Android 16 beta will be among the first to support these audio streams. Google is also introducing a QR code-based connection method for Auracast broadcasts, debuting first on the Pixel 9.

Another notable addition is the Battery Health tracking feature, now available on Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 Pro devices. It provides an estimated percentage of battery capacity compared to when the phone was new. Google also offers tips on prolonging battery lifespan, including enabling Adaptive Charging and avoiding extreme temperatures.

Beta 3 also introduces Notification Summaries, a feature designed to automatically summarise conversation notifications from messaging apps. Unlike Apple’s controversial approach, Google is keeping it focused strictly on conversation notifications to ensure better accuracy and avoid misinterpretation.

Google has also updated Android 16’s Easter egg, retaining the space-themed minigame but adding a new autopilot mode. This feature integrates with Live Updates, allowing the spaceship to explore planets autonomously while users track its progress through a notification.

Android 16 has already seen several significant upgrades. The first beta debuted adaptive apps, offering UI scalability for any screen size – a boost for foldable devices. Other highlights included live updates for real-time notifications, a new Advanced Professional Video codec supporting up to 8K video at 2Gbps, along with native night scene detection for cameras.

The second beta added hybrid auto exposure, precise colour temperature adjustments, and support for Ultra HDR images in HEIC format, with AVIF support in development. Developers also gained access to Android Graphics Shading Language for more advanced graphical effects. Additionally, Beta 2 introduced enhanced health and fitness permissions, offering more granular control over data access.

With Beta 3 expected to be the final feature-focused update, the remaining beta phase will focus on fine-tuning and bug fixes ahead of Android 16’s stable launch in June. More details about Android 16’s complete feature set will be revealed at Google I/O 2025, scheduled for May 20-21.

As Auracast gains more support, its impact could be significant – enhancing TV viewing experiences, improving accessibility for public announcements, and even offering tailored audio streams in locations like airports.