Google Rolling Out Android Gemini Extension For Spotify

By | 27 Nov 2024

Users of the Spotify music streaming platform will be able to ask Google’s Gemini AI to search and play a song, album, artist and playlist, among other features.

Google Gemini Extensions are also gradually being available for WhatsApp, Phone, Messages and Utilities.

When you link your Spotify account to your Google Account, you can ask Gemini Apps to play or search for music on Spotify.

Per Google: “The Spotify extension isn’t available in Gemini in Google Messages, the Gemini web app, or the Gemini app on iPhone. For now, the Spotify extension only works when Gemini’s language is set to English.”

 

Extensions are only available when Gemini Apps Activity is on.

“Extensions work the same way for both spoken and typed prompts,” Google says. “On Android mobile devices, if ‘Hey Google’ doesn’t work, check if ‘Hey Google’ and Voice Match are set up.”

According to Google: “To connect to Spotify, your Spotify account must be linked to your Google Account. You might have already linked it through another Google service. If not, follow the steps below to connect Spotify to your Google Account through Gemini Apps.

“Ask the Gemini app to play, search, or browse music on Spotify. If Spotify isn’t connected, you’ll get the option to connect it. Follow the on-screen instructions.”

If you are using more than one music service and don’t specify one in your request, the Gemini app will assume you want to use the last service opened. 

You can also connect a YouTube Music account and ask Gemini Apps to find or play music, an artist, radio or a list of songs based on mood or activity.



