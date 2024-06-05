Google rolled out a YouTube Music extension for Gemini last month, and now, the company is reportedly working on Spotify support for Gemini.

For YouTube Music, Gemini can used to find music, start radio stations, and more. Spotify is expected to work in a similar fashion.

Google has yet to officially announce its plans for adding Spotify support. The information was leaked via hidden code found in the latest Google Android app update.

According to Android Authority, the code is named ‘Robin’ and refers to Gemini. In this code is reportedly mention of Spotify, as well as signing into a Spotify account.

The code is present in both Google app versions 15.22.28.29 and 15.22.29.29, according to 9to5Google.

While this information is hidden in code, it won’t go live or be usable. There are also no manual settings to enable the feature.

This is the first third-party service to be integrated into Gemini. At the moment, only Google products are supported by Gemini extensions.

Via an extension, Google Gemini can gain access to information from apps and services to provide better AI results.