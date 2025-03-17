Google has officially announced that its long-standing virtual assistant, Google Assistant, will be phased out in favor of Gemini, a more advanced AI-powered assistant.

The transition will take place over the coming months, affecting smartphones, tablets, cars, wearables and smart home devices, including speakers and TVs.

Since its debut in 2016, Google Assistant has been a staple of smart devices, offering voice commands, task automation, and home control features. But with the rapid advancements in generative AI, Google is repositioning its strategy to focus on more interactive and intelligent assistance through Gemini.

Google claims that millions of users have already migrated to Gemini. Unlike its predecessor, Gemini aims to go beyond basic voice commands, incorporating features like multimodal conversations (combining text, voice and images), Gemini Live for real-time interactive discussions, and Deep Research for comprehensive information gathering.

Google says most mobile devices will transition to Gemini by the end of 2025. While Assistant will continue to function on select older devices, it will no longer be available for new downloads. Additionally, Google has confirmed that tablets, cars, and wearables will also be upgraded, though home devices like smart speakers and TVs may see a delayed rollout.

Google has assured that essential functions such as music playback, timer settings and lock-screen controls will remain intact but will now be enhanced by generative AI.

However, some users have expressed hesitation about the transition, citing concerns over the learning curve and potential feature gaps. Google has yet to confirm whether all Google Assistant features will be seamlessly replicated in Gemini.