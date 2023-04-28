The scheduled release of the second beta 0f Android 14 is next month, but Google have released Android 14 Beta 1.1, a small update to the first beta that came out a couple of weeks ago, fixing bugs they thought were too annoying for users.

The new build is called UPB1.230309.017.A1 for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and units on Verizon, and UPB1.230309.017 for all others. It’s going out to the Pixel 4a 5G and later models enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

This will probably take a few days or more to land on all eligible devices.

They have fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen through the Settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen.

They’ve also addressed issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used, and seen to a problem where the status bar didn’t display the mobile network.

Plus, they’ve seen to a problem that stopped a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases, and fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled.