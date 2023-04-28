HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Release Bug-Fixing Android 14 Beta 1.1 Patch

Google Release Bug-Fixing Android 14 Beta 1.1 Patch

By | 28 Apr 2023

The scheduled release of the second beta 0f Android 14 is next month, but Google have released Android 14 Beta 1.1, a small update to the first beta that came out a couple of weeks ago, fixing bugs they thought were too annoying for users.

The new build is called UPB1.230309.017.A1 for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and units on Verizon, and UPB1.230309.017 for all others. It’s going out to the Pixel 4a 5G and later models enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

This will probably take a few days or more to land on all eligible devices.

They have fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen through the Settings app or by long-pressing from the home screen.

They’ve also addressed issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used, and seen to a problem where the status bar didn’t display the mobile network.

Plus, they’ve seen to a problem that stopped a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases, and fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Alphabet Reports Strong Q1, As Cloud Unit Becomes Profitable
Google Launches Merch Store To Spend ‘Play Points’
Google Shares Fall Microsoft Up After Potential Samsung Switch Exposed
Google “Asleep At Wheel” During Week Long Aussie Radio Outage
Android 14 Beta 1 Brings In Back Arrow Button
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Portable Speaker
Latest News
/
April 28, 2023
/
Medibank Won’t Release Cyber Attack Report, Citing Security Risks
Latest News
/
April 28, 2023
/
LG Bucks TV Slowdown With $1.7 Billion First-Quarter Profit
Latest News
/
April 28, 2023
/
Australia Post To Cut 400 Jobs
Latest News
/
April 28, 2023
/
PC Slump Continues As Intel Posts $4.16 Billion Loss
Latest News
/
April 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Portable Speaker
Latest News
/
April 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Bang & Olufsen has unveiled their new Beosound A5 speaker, designed in collaboration with Danish-Italian design duo GamFratesi, featuring immersive...
Read More