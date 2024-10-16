Google has redesigned its shopping website with the aim of better matching consumers with merchant storefronts, in an effort to set itself apart from e-commerce sites such as Amazon.

Searches on Google Shopping will now result in AI-generated blurbs explaining important factors to consider for specific merchandise. As Google explained it, a person may be searching for “Men’s winter jacket for Seattle” with the platform now providing an AI brief with the most important things you should know before investing in a new coat for that place’s climate. Google will also show products recommended by sources from across the web, and an explanation of why they’re a fit for your needs. Users can then research more deeply on the web and easily click through to relevant articles. This feature though will initially only be available in the US.

In May, Google introduced AI Overviews, which summarises the contents of search results. Critics contend though that the platform reduces clicks through to websites that earn ad revenue from visits.

The redesigned website includes scrollable feeds similar to social media apps, designed to keep consumers on the page for longer.

A new home page will display a personalized feed of products, reviews and auto-playing video shorts from Google’s YouTube. A Deals page will host a similar curated feed of discounted items.

A crucial differentiation between Google Shopping and platforms such as Alibaba and Amazon is that it doesn’t sell or ship products; it merely shows customers where they can buy items.

“We see ourselves playing a different role” than Amazon, Maria Renz, Google vice president and general manager of commerce, said according to Bloomberg. “Google has always been about promoting a healthy ecosystem.”

While Google hasn’t moved yet to compete directly with Amazon and Alibaba, it hasn’t ruled out that possibility too.

Regarding the ability to check out and pay on Google Shopping, “I would never say never,” said Sean Scott, vice president and general manager of consumer shopping at Google. “We’re just trying to help connect consumers with merchants.”

“Since we don’t have inventory, we don’t take payment, we don’t ship anything — we’re also not trying to maximise profit on a per product basis,” said Scott, calling that a “unique advantage.”