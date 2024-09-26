After Google acquired Fitbit in 2021, the transition to move Fitbit increasingly into Google’s ecosystem has been gradual but steady.

In January this year, the help.fitbit.com articles moved over to support.google.com, while in April the shop on fitbit.com moved to the Google Store – where you can buy Google’s products from Pixel phones to Nest cameras.

In July, Google then shut the web dashboard at Fitbit.com, and wireless payments on Fitbit devices were also scrapped in favour of Google Pay.

Now, Google is taking another step towards further integrating Fitbit into itself. When you now head over to the official Fitbit website, there’s a new banner at the top that reads “On 10/1 the Fitbit store is moving”, followed by a link to “Shop Fitbit on Google Store”.

Clicking on the that link takes you to the Watches & Trackers tab on the Google Store, where you’ll find Fitbit fitness trackers combined in with Google’s own Pixel Watch smartwatch range.

You’ll also see the following message: “You made it! Google Store is your new home for all things Fitbit. Start shopping below or get help with your Fitbit account here.”

Meanwhile, in August, reports indicated that the Fitbit Versa 4 and the Fitbit Sense 2 were the last smartwatches to emerge from Fitbit, with the Google Pixel 3 now being the hero smartwatch from the Google stable.

Google though insists that it doesn’t mean that the Fitbit brand is slowly being folded. It said, “We are very committed to Fitbit, and even more importantly to the customers that use and depend on those products and technology”.

It pointed out that a number of Fitbit-sourced features in the recently announced Pixel Watch 3, and added that “you’ll continue to see new products and innovation from Fitbit.”