Google has announced that it will be releasing updates for it’s newly unveiled Pixel Watch for at least three years, with new features and updates to launch continuously until October 2025 at the earliest.

The updates, which will involve security upgrades, bug fixes, additional features and functionality and more, will end specifically three years from the day the Pixel Watch goes on sale in the US, which is October 13th, 2025.

A three-year period of updates seems to be the standard for Google, as the company has just launched the final update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which were released in October 2019.

However, unlike with the Pixel smartphone, updates for the Pixel Watch are harder to map out. With Android, Google updates the operating system to a new version every year.

However, with Wear OS, the company doesn’t stick to an annual schedule. Instead, changes are delivered at irregular intervals through Play Store apps/services updates.

Whilst the company has not disclosed exactly what the updates may entail, they could appear as feature drops throughout the Pixel Watch’s lifespan.

The Pixel Watch is currently available for pre-order, and will reach shelves on October 13th, starting at $549 for Wi-Fi models.