Google is taking aim at Samsung’s long-standing DeX feature with its own desktop mode for Android, revealed in the latest Android 16 beta builds.

First uncovered by Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman, the early version of Google’s desktop mode allows Pixel phones to launch a PC-like interface when plugged into an external display.

Users can resize and tile apps in freeform windows, access a taskbar with pinned and recent apps, and utilise Android’s familiar navigation buttons – effectively turning a smartphone into a functional desktop.

While the feature is still hidden in developer options and far from polished, its resemblance to Chrome OS and Samsung DeX is no accident. Google appears to be unifying its ecosystem by bringing tablet-like windowing and multitasking to smartphones, complete with drag-and-drop support and keyboard/mouse compatibility.

Notably, this could mark the start of a broader convergence strategy between Android and Chrome OS – a move that would mirror Apple’s tight integration across devices.

However, don’t expect a full rollout just yet. Industry watchers believe the mode may not ship with Android 16’s final release but could land later in a quarterly update or even with Android 17 in 2026.

With powerful phones already rivaling entry-level laptops in performance, the potential for Android-powered desktops could reshape how users engage with mobile hardware – especially if Google expands support beyond its Pixel lineup.

Further details are expected at Google I/O later this month.