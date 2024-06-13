HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Pixel Watch 3 XL Tipped To Have A Bigger Display

By | 13 Jun 2024

Google jumped on board with competitive smartwatches a couple of years ago, introducing the Pixel Watch series.

The Pixel Watch and Watch 2 came with a clean design, rounded edges, and modern lines.

Now, renders have been leaked that showcase what the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 XL could look like.

A common complaint regarding Pixel Watches is the small screen size. The new renders, leaked by Android Headlines, seemingly confirm that Google is creating a smartwatch with a larger screen.

Two different models are expected to be launched, the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 3 XL. Both will likely come with the same specifications; however, the XL will reportedly have a larger screen and larger battery.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 XL will only have one button, the digital crown. Leaks have suggested it will also come with a 1.45-inch display, slightly bigger than the previously released Pixel Watches, which come with a 1.2-inch display.

It will also measure 13.89mm thick, with the full dimensions being 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm, making room for the larger battery, as well as more sensors.

Google is expected to reveal the new Pixel Watch devices at its upcoming event later this year.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL will also reportedly come with a larger band attachment system, meaning the bands for the Pixel Watch 3 and 3 XL won’t be interchangeable.

The ones that appear in the renders seem to be a slightly updated version of the crafted leather band, using the same clasp.



