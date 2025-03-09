Home > Latest News > Google Pixel Smartphone Recalled Due To Battery Heating Problem

Google Pixel Smartphone Recalled Due To Battery Heating Problem

9 Mar 2025

A Google Pixel smartphone has been recalled by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission due to the risk of overheating.

The ACCC Product Safety team claims that owners of the Google Pixel 4a need to do an update of the Android 13 OS in an effort to minimise the risk of the battery bursting into flames or causing a fire.

They claim that an automatic firmware update to Android 13 was rolled out to Pixel 4a devices in Australia on 8 January 2025 which delivers a new battery management features designed mitigate the risk of overheating.

An overheating battery could pose a risk of fire and/or burns to a user the ACCC claim.

What consumers should do?
Check that your device has received this firmware update.

Consumers can submit a request to find out if their device is impacted here.

This issue does not affect all Pixel 4a devices; if a consumer’s device is not impacted by the issue, the firmware update will have no impact on battery management and the device will perform the same as before.

Consumers may be eligible for an appeasement from Google.

The device was sold at the following retailers, Google Australia, Telstra, JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, Optus, TPG Telecom and Likewise.

The affected model number is G025N, with the devices on sale between 1 August 2020 – 30 September 2022.

For more information go to the ACCC web site here.



