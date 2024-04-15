HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Pixel 9 Could Gain Satellite SOS Feature

Google Pixel 9 Could Gain Satellite SOS Feature

By | 15 Apr 2024

New claims suggest Google could be adding a feature similar to Apple’s Emergency SOS to the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold smartphones.

The company will reportedly be partnering with T-Mobile to offer the feature, which could be added to other providers at a later date.

This SOS feature is expected to present owners with a range of questions to understand the emergency that is occurring.

A leaked video appears to show the animation Google will display to assist users with aligning their phone with a satellite.

According to the leak, the following questions are some tipped to be asked by the feature:

  • What happened?
  • [Are you/Are they/Is everyone] breathing?
  • In total, how many people are [missing/trapped]?
  • What best describes your situation?

  • What is on fire?
  • Are there weapons involved?
  • What type of vehicle or vessel?
  • Do any of these apply?

T-Mobile also announced it would collaborate with SpaceX for a satellite messaging service over a year ago.

As of January, this was still in testing, and pricing was not revealed.

Last year, some Google Messages code was found, that indicated the feature was coming with Garmin.

Garmin currently offers a similar service for its InReach 2-way messaging devices, and uses the Iridium satellite network.

No matter who it’s offered by, the feature won’t necessarily be free.



