A recent leak has revealed the colours expected to be available for the upcoming Google Pixel 8a range.

The leak comes from what appears to be a press rendering for the range.

The colours that have been tipped include a Mint green, Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), and Bay (blue).

The Pixel 8a is also tipped to launch around the time of the Google I/O expo, which is set to take place on May 14th.

Based on the back of the phone, the design looks similar to the iPhone X.

It’s expected to come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display, with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the same Google Tensor G3 processor that’s inside the Pixel 8.

Pricing for this device is yet to be revealed.