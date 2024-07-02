Those who have a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a are being urged to avoid factory resetting their phone.

According to Tech-Issues Today and The Verge, if this move is done, it could brick the phone.

Google is reportedly aware of the issue and is currently investigating.

In the Pixel support forums, users have claimed they’ve attempted to reset their phones, which results in the phone not booting back up.

Instead, an error message pops up that reads, “Cannot load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device.”

After the message appears, users are given the option to try again. However, those who have done so report that it fails.

Another factory reset could be attempted, but this could result in a message that says the phone is missing a “tune2fs” file, or a message that reads, “Unable to enable ext4 verify.”

The tune2fs file reportedly relates to a Unix command-line tool that is used to set file system parameters.

While most complaints come from users who have attempted factory resets, others are reporting seeing error messages as well, after they update.

These devices haven’t been recoverable, even with Google’s tools, such as Android Flash, Google Pixel Update, and Software Repair.

A forum comment states Google reportedly knows about the issue and is working on a fix.

There is currently no ETA on when this fix will arrive.