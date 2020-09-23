Specs and renders for Google’s new Pixel 5 smartphone have leaked, confirming it as a premium mid-range device with 5G and wireless charging.

According to leaks obtained by WinFuture, the Pixel 5 will feature 6-inch 90Hz display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The housing of the phone will be made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Powered by a Snapdragon 765G, plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the phone will have a 4080mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as well as support for both wireless charging and reverse power for accessories. It will be compatible with sub-6GHz 5G networks.

Its rear camera array will comprise a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, while the front-facing 8-megapixel camera will sit inside a cutout hole in the display.

For sound, the Pixel 5 will include dual stereo speakers and three microphones, but no 3.5mm headphone jack. Google also appears to have junked the gesture-based Motion Sense controls, and will stick with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 5 is expected to be officially revealed at a Google event on September 30.