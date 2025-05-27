The Google Pixel 10 Pro was spotted over the weekend during a commercial shoot on a public beach in Vancouver, Canada – revealing not just the phone’s design but also Google’s next big AI camera feature.

Photos and footage shared online by X user @MarksGonePublic (below) shows the handset in full view alongside open storyboards and the campaign tagline, ‘Ask more of your phone’.

The design appears to be an evolution of the Pixel 9, with a larger black oval camera module and two circular cutouts on either side, likely for the flash and a new sensor. The unit was seen in a blue hue, one of several new colours expected at launch.

🎬 Just out for a walk…

stumbled onto a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10 📱

They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members…

to film someone holding a phone 😂

If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it? 👀 #BTS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/muDluZfK75 — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) May 23, 2025

The leak points to a likely August 2025 launch, aligning with Google’s newly adopted summer release schedule that started with the Pixel 9 series in mid-August last year.

A standout reveal is ‘Google Add Me’ – an AI-powered feature that allows users to add people into photos who weren’t originally in the frame.

This points to Google continuing its push into AI-led camera innovation, a key focus since the Pixel 6.

From Samsung to TSMC

Meanwhile, in a major shift on the hardware front, Google is reportedly moving production of its Tensor chips from Samsung to TSMC.

The upcoming Tensor G5, set to power the Pixel 10, will be built using TSMC’s 3nm process, aiming to offer improved performance and efficiency over previous Samsung-made versions.

Sources say Google executives recently visited Taiwan to finalise a multi-year deal with TSMC, potentially covering Tensor chip production through to the Pixel 14.

The move is seen as a strategic response to Samsung’s ongoing yield issues and lagging performance compared to TSMC’s industry-leading processes.

With the Pixel 10 now unofficially revealed and a more capable Tensor chip to be used, Google appears set to deliver a stronger challenge in the flagship phone race this year.