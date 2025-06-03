Google’s next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 10 series, are reportedly set to be unveiled at a Made by Google event on August 13, with pre-orders opening the next day and retail availability on August 20.

The leak, first shared by tipster @MysteryLupin and corroborated by Android Headlines, aligns with the same date Google launched the Pixel 9 lineup last year.

Interestingly, the news follows Google’s teaser yesterday of a “Pixel Penthouse” event in London on June 27. The invite-only showcase will give select Pixel Superfans hands-on access to “pre-release Pixel devices,” fuelling speculation of an early preview before the official August reveal.

This year, the Pixel 10 range is expected to include four models: the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

While the hardware design is tipped to remain nearly identical to the Pixel 9 series. with the same camera bar and overall shape, internal upgrades are expected.

All models are said to feature the new Tensor G5 chip, now reportedly built on TSMC’s 3nm process. This shift should deliver better performance, improved AI processing, and greater energy efficiency.

The regular Pixel 10 is also rumoured to join the triple-camera club, finally adding a telephoto lens, though likely at the expense of premium optics found in the Pro models.

Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 at the same event. Leaked renders suggest a slightly thicker body, possibly to accommodate a bigger battery, and two new buttons. The watch is also tipped to debut Google’s Gemini AI assistant on wearables.