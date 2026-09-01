Google is offering students a free 12-month Gemini subscription as part of a global promotion running until 31 December 2026, although the level of access varies depending on where students live.

Students in the US are being offered the more advanced Gemini Pro plan at no cost for a year, while eligible students in Australia and other international markets can receive Gemini Plus for the same period.

To claim the offer, students need to select the appropriate subscription through Google’s promotional page, verify their student status using SheerID and provide a payment method.

Gemini Plus normally costs about A$8.10 a month based on its €4.99 European price. The plan includes access to Gemini Omni, twice the standard Gemini usage allowance and 400GB of Google storage.

Students who do not qualify for the complimentary Gemini Pro offer can also access a discounted version of the subscription. The promotional price of €5.49 a month works out to around A$8.90, compared with a regular price of €21.99, or approximately A$35.70.

Google is also offering a student bundle combining Gemini with YouTube Premium at a 70 per cent discount. The package is priced at €10.99 a month, equivalent to about A$17.85, compared with the regular €21.99, or around A$35.70.

One of the more education-focused features included with Gemini is Study Notebooks, which Google introduced in June. Students can upload course materials and notes, then use Gemini to generate personalised quizzes or provide additional explanations based on the uploaded content.

Google is planning to expand Study Notebooks with more visual material, including graphics and images within lessons. Gemini can also generate interactive 3D models for some subjects, such as representations of DNA structures, giving students another way to explore complex material.

The offer is designed to encourage students to use Gemini more heavily for study and research, but the subscription does not remain free indefinitely.

Once the 12-month promotional period ends, the applicable standard subscription charge will begin automatically unless the student cancels beforehand.