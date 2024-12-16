After redesigning its Google Maps app, Google has turned its attention to Google News.

The newly redesigned Google News makes things simpler in terms of the bottom bar. Previously, there were four sections in the bottom navigation bar: For you, Headlines, Following, and Newsstand.

The Google News redesign is rolling out with version 5.120.x on Android through a server-side update. For iOS Google News users, the new look is yet to reach their devices.

The revamped version combines For you and Headlines into a new Home tab, which acts as the default feed for content. The other two tabs — Following and Newsstand — remain the same.

Google has also introduced a new categories carousel along the top of the app, where you can access: Headlines, Local, US, World, Business, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Science, and Health.

All of these categories were previously found in the Headlines section, reported Digital Trends.

When you view the category carousel, the selected feed will no longer show an underline.

Instead, it highlights the category to make it easier to see which feed you’re in. One-handed reachability is not affected by this, but navigation is simplified with the change.

The last big update to Google News introduced a customizable “Following” feed for sources you curate.

Reports of Google News’ design update comes as Apple Intelligence has come under severe criticism for reportedly producing absolutely inaccurate news summaries.

The BBC complained to Apple after an AI summary of a news headline gave a completely false impression of the story.

Last week, a summary of BBC News alerts falsely declared “Luigi Mangione shoots himself.” Mangione is the suspect charged with the fatal shooting of the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York earlier this month.