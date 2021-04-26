Google have announced significant new changes in their Google Meets offering, which aim to “deepen the meeting experience, regardless of how and where people participate.”

The new interface will begin rolling out next month, and includes a number of functionality changes, including putting the meeting controls in the bottom bar of the meeting window, including details, participants, chat, and activity.

The ‘Leave Call’ button will be moved to the right, well away from the camera and mic buttons, to avoid accidental hang-ups.

When you present your screen, you’ll be able to see other users, and what you are presenting at the same time, ensuring you are actually showing what you want to show.

You can also unpin your presentation and view it as a tile, so you can see other users, mute or unmute audio playing in your presentation, and quickly remove your presentation from the meeting.

Participant tiles are also changing, to “reduce visual noise, improve interaction, and put more people at eye-level when you look into the camera.”