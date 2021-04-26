HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Google Meets Updates Aim To Make Meetings More “Immersive, Inclusive, and Productive”

Google Meets Updates Aim To Make Meetings More “Immersive, Inclusive, and Productive”

By | 26 Apr 2021
, ,

Google have announced significant new changes in their Google Meets offering, which aim to “deepen the meeting experience, regardless of how and where people participate.”

The new interface will begin rolling out next month, and includes a number of functionality changes, including putting the meeting controls in the bottom bar of the meeting window, including details, participants, chat, and activity.

The ‘Leave Call’ button will be moved to the right, well away from the camera and mic buttons, to avoid accidental hang-ups.

When you present your screen, you’ll be able to see other users, and what you are presenting at the same time, ensuring you are actually showing what you want to show.

You can also unpin your presentation and view it as a tile, so you can see other users, mute or unmute audio playing in your presentation, and quickly remove your presentation from the meeting.

Participant tiles are also changing, to “reduce visual noise, improve interaction, and put more people at eye-level when you look into the camera.”

About Post Author
You may also like
ASUS Unveil New Google Meet Videoconferencing Kits
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple’s New AirTags Have An Anti-Stalking Device In Them
Apple Industry Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
ACCC Stands Up To Google And Facebook For Small Publishers
Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
JB Hi Fi Shares Take A Dive Along With Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
Australians On Track To Spend Over $10B On Cloud Services
Industry Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
Will The Spotify Boom Cool Off Post Pandemic?
Industry Latest News Music Streaming
/
April 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple’s New AirTags Have An Anti-Stalking Device In Them
Apple Industry Latest News
/
April 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Now that Apple have released their long-awaited AirTags, which allow you to attach them to an item to avoid losing...
Read More