Google Meet Companion Mode Now Available On Mobile

By | 14 Feb 2024

Google Meet’s companion mode has been made available on mobile devices, for those who enjoy using the same collaboration features as their remote colleagues while in a physical meeting room.

The companion mode is being rolled out to Android and iOS devices, and Google account users will be able to be identified by name, chat with other meetings participants, enable live subtitles, raise their “hand,” and share emojis.

All of this can happen without disturbing the current speaker.

This mode was originally only available for laptops and desktop computers.



