Google’s video conferencing platform, Google Meet, will offer real-time speech translation that mimics the speaker’s own voice.

Rolling out first to users on Google’s AI Premium and Ultra subscription plans, the Gemini-powered feature translates spoken English and Spanish during video calls, while preserving the speaker’s original speech patterns, including vocal inflections.

Google says more languages, including German, Italian and Portuguese, will be added in the coming weeks. Workspace users will also get access later this year as part of an ongoing business rollout.

“We’re even closer to having a natural, free-flowing conversation across languages,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the company’s annual I/O developer conference.

The feature works by faintly playing the speaker’s original voice while overlaying the translated version, like a live interpreter, only powered by AI.

According to Google, latency is extremely low, enabling seamless group conversations across languages – something that was previously impractical with translation tools.

While Google Translate and other voice translation features have existed in Pixel phones and Assistant’s Interpreter Mode, this marks the first time Meet can deliver real-time voice-to-voice translation in a live video call.

With rivals like Zoom and Microsoft Teams also integrating AI translation, this move could give Google Meet a major competitive edge.

The real-time translation feature is available now in beta for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, with broader access expected soon.