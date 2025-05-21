Home > Latest News > Google Meet Adds Real-Time Voice Translation That Sounds Just Like You

Google Meet Adds Real-Time Voice Translation That Sounds Just Like You

By | 21 May 2025

Google’s video conferencing platform, Google Meet, will offer real-time speech translation that mimics the speaker’s own voice.

Rolling out first to users on Google’s AI Premium and Ultra subscription plans, the Gemini-powered feature translates spoken English and Spanish during video calls, while preserving the speaker’s original speech patterns, including vocal inflections.

Google says more languages, including German, Italian and Portuguese, will be added in the coming weeks. Workspace users will also get access later this year as part of an ongoing business rollout.

“We’re even closer to having a natural, free-flowing conversation across languages,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the company’s annual I/O developer conference.

The feature works by faintly playing the speaker’s original voice while overlaying the translated version, like a live interpreter, only powered by AI.

According to Google, latency is extremely low, enabling seamless group conversations across languages – something that was previously impractical with translation tools.

While Google Translate and other voice translation features have existed in Pixel phones and Assistant’s Interpreter Mode, this marks the first time Meet can deliver real-time voice-to-voice translation in a live video call.

With rivals like Zoom and Microsoft Teams also integrating AI translation, this move could give Google Meet a major competitive edge.

The real-time translation feature is available now in beta for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, with broader access expected soon.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Google Search Gets Smarter With New AI Mode
Samsung and Sony Join Google’s Gemini AI Ecosystem
Google Updates Iconic ‘G’ Logo With New Gradient Design
Google Uncovers New Malware Linked to Russian Hacking Group Cold River
Google Australia Sydney Office
Google Shares Plunge as Apple Explores Alternative Search Engines
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Search Gets Smarter With New AI Mode
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
Can the New MSI Claw A8 Rival the Nintendo Switch 2?
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
Marantz Expands Reference Series with AV 20 and AMP 20 Launch
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
Why Are Australia Post Drivers So Dumb, Or Is It Time For A Class Action Because Of Their Constant Failures
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
Kaleidescape Launches Entry-Level 4K Strato E Movie Player
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Search Gets Smarter With New AI Mode
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Google has rolled out ‘AI Mode’ in the US to make online searches more interactive and intelligent, including virtually trying...
Read More