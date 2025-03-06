Google says that people shop more than a billion times each day on its platform, and it is now further integrating its AI models and machine learning technology to make that process more seamless.

The company has introduced a new feature on its Search and the Shopping tabs that allows users to ‘vision match’, which lets them describe any garment they have in mind and then use AI image generation to show you a few ideas of what it could look like and similar shoppable products.

The feature for now is available only to mobile users in the US, and those users can add as many details they want in the prompt. For example: “a colourful midi dress with big daisies which can be delivered by Friday morning.”

For those struggling to come up with ideas or the products they have in mind, they can rely on the “Can’t find it? Create it” prompt.

Google will then suggest some ideas to get them started, refine their choices, and browse products they can buy.

Google has also introduced an AR Beauty feature that uses AI to allow shoppers to envision products such as makeup on themselves.

Starting this week, US shoppers can try on and shop beauty looks with multiple makeup products virtually.

Using Google’s machine learning technology, users can explore full makeup styles from various brands all at once.

It has also launched its virtual try-on tool which makes it easier to visualise tops, dresses, pants and skirts on models with similar body types to yours.

Google Search or the Google Shopping tab on mobile and desktop can be used to look for specific clothing items and users can then click on the “try on” badge. From there, they can see what the garment looks like on a diverse set of real models ranging from XXS-XXL.

Google’s machine learning models generate the full look from the matching top to the shoes on the model.