Home > Latest News > Google Home Gains New Features & Nest Cam Support

Google Home Gains New Features & Nest Cam Support

By | 1 Dec 2023

Google Home will release new camera features and support for the Nest Cam Outdoor soon with updates limited to Public Preview users only.

One of the biggest releases is the first-generation Nest Cam Outdoor support, which should drop in the next couple weeks and let operators use device in Google Home.

There’s also access to an updated camera history interface.

Beyond these updates, Google is granting users the alternative to generate and download custom clips using their video history.

Users will also be able to adjust alerts and save only portions they desire of footage.

 This feature will be available on the following products:

  • Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen)
  • Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)
  • Nest Cam with Floodlight
  • Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)
  • Nest Doorbell (battery)
  • Nest Cam Indoor (1st gen)
  • Nest Cam Outdoor (1st gen)

Lastly, there is also upgraded garage door detection, allowing specified Nest Cams to send alerts if a user accidentally does not close the garage door, but there won’t be any need for additional sensors.

With the newly added AI image detection, users can easily verify if a garage door is open or closed, and there will be alerts.

The only catch is that users must become a Public Preview member.



