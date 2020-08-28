HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Android TV > Google Duo Calls Coming To Android TVs

Google Duo Calls Coming To Android TVs

By | 28 Aug 2020
, ,

Google has announced that they are rolling out a beta version of a Google Duo app on Android TVs in coming weeks, which will allow smart TV owners to make Google Duo video calls on a larger screen.

“With Google Duo, you can initiate one-on-one and group calls from your TV, and if your TV doesn’t have a camera built-in, you can simply plug in a USB camera,” Google stated.

Earlier this month Google made Google Meet compatible with Chromecast, giving users greater flexibility over the smart devices that they can use to make video calls.

This will likely be a popular feature for people working from home, as it allows them to take work conferencing calls on a PC, smartphone, laptop, or TV screen.

“Using the right devices can make a big difference in making video calls more enjoyable and engaging. Here are a few new ways to use Google Meet and Duo across a series of new devices to create a better meeting experience,” Google stated.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Global Smartphone Sales Forecast To Drop 10% In 2020, But Return To Growth In 2021
Small Business Enquiries To ACCC Up 42% During COVID-19
MSI’s Sales Up 18.8% In Gaming Boom
HP Printer Sales Down 20%, Dell Consumer Up 18%
41% Oz Businesses Report Revenue Drop In August
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ADAPT 460T Earphones Review: Incredible ANC & Crystal Clear Sound
Headphones Latest Reviews Sound
/
August 28, 2020
/
Has Telstra’s Password Database Been Hacked? Customers Not Happy
Brands Latest News Telstra
/
August 28, 2020
/
Global Smartphone Sales Forecast To Drop 10% In 2020, But Return To Growth In 2021
Industry Latest News Smart Phones
/
August 28, 2020
/
Small Business Enquiries To ACCC Up 42% During COVID-19
ACCC Coronavirus Industry
/
August 28, 2020
/
Serious Questions Raised About Opensignal 5G OZ Research That Spruiks Telstra
5G Communication Latest News
/
August 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ADAPT 460T Earphones Review: Incredible ANC & Crystal Clear Sound
Headphones Latest Reviews Sound
/
August 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
I’ve been reviewing the ADAPT 460T earphones whilst at work and in my downtime, and have been blown away with...
Read More