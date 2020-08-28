Google has announced that they are rolling out a beta version of a Google Duo app on Android TVs in coming weeks, which will allow smart TV owners to make Google Duo video calls on a larger screen.

“With Google Duo, you can initiate one-on-one and group calls from your TV, and if your TV doesn’t have a camera built-in, you can simply plug in a USB camera,” Google stated.

Earlier this month Google made Google Meet compatible with Chromecast, giving users greater flexibility over the smart devices that they can use to make video calls.

This will likely be a popular feature for people working from home, as it allows them to take work conferencing calls on a PC, smartphone, laptop, or TV screen.

“Using the right devices can make a big difference in making video calls more enjoyable and engaging. Here are a few new ways to use Google Meet and Duo across a series of new devices to create a better meeting experience,” Google stated.