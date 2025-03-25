Home > Latest News > Google Drive Now Available For All Snapdragon Windows PCs

Google Drive Now Available For All Snapdragon Windows PCs

By | 25 Mar 2025

Google has officially launched a native version of its Drive app for Arm-powered Windows PCs.

The company introduced a beta version that supports running Google Drive on Arm-compatible Windows PCs last year, but has said that it is now “generally available.”

Like the existing Google Drive app, the Arm64 version lets Windows PCs running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors sync, store and access files.

It should therefore cover PCs by several major brands, notably the latest Microsoft Surface laptops. The Drive port for Arm-based PCs allows users to access their accounts through the Windows File Explorer app.

It is only available on devices with Windows 11 and Microsoft WebView 2, which Google says is “typically included” with Windows 11.

“If it is missing or was previously removed, our installer will ask to install it for you,” added the company.

Existing beta users will automatically be updated to the stable version.

The latest version is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Although the software was made available on Monday, Google says that it could take up to 15 days to reach everyone’s accounts.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple’s First 5G Modem: A Threat to Qualcomm?
Qualcomm Debuts New Snapdragon G Series Chips For Handheld Gaming Devices
Apple Sets Feb 19 For iPhone SE 4 Launch
Qualcomm Brings Gen AI to Mid-Range Handsets
Qualcomm Processors Gain Market Share On Windows Laptops
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Brings Long-Awaited Lossless Audio to AirPods Max
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
Apple Releases Latest OS Beta: Here Are the New Features to Try
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
Samsung Set to Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch to Feature Built-in Cameras for AI by 2027
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
Apple Facing Fresh Trouble Over AI Claims
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Brings Long-Awaited Lossless Audio to AirPods Max
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
After more than four years without major updates, Apple is finally enhancing the AirPods Max with long-overdue features. The company...
Read More