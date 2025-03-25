Google has officially launched a native version of its Drive app for Arm-powered Windows PCs.

The company introduced a beta version that supports running Google Drive on Arm-compatible Windows PCs last year, but has said that it is now “generally available.”

Like the existing Google Drive app, the Arm64 version lets Windows PCs running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors sync, store and access files.

It should therefore cover PCs by several major brands, notably the latest Microsoft Surface laptops. The Drive port for Arm-based PCs allows users to access their accounts through the Windows File Explorer app.

It is only available on devices with Windows 11 and Microsoft WebView 2, which Google says is “typically included” with Windows 11.

“If it is missing or was previously removed, our installer will ask to install it for you,” added the company.

Existing beta users will automatically be updated to the stable version.

The latest version is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Although the software was made available on Monday, Google says that it could take up to 15 days to reach everyone’s accounts.