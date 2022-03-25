HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Denies CC’ing Lawyers To Hide Emails From Feds

25 Mar 2022

Google has strongly denied the U.S. Justice Department claims that it falsely claimed attorney-client privilege to conceal emails from the government’s antitrust lawsuit.

“None of the emails that Plaintiffs attach to their motion evidences a bad-faith scheme to hide documents,” Google said in a court filing Thursday.

“Most involve Google’s contractual negotiations with business partners, a subject on which employees would appropriately need and desire legal advice from in-house counsel.”

The DOJ levelled the claim on Monday, with attorneys writing: “Google has explicitly and repeatedly instructed its employees to shield important business communications from discovery by using false requests for legal advice.

“Specifically, Google teaches its employees to add an attorney, a privilege label, and a generic ‘request’ for counsel’s advice to any sensitive business communications the employees or Google might wish to shield from discovery.

“Google has explicitly and repeatedly instructed its employees to shield important business communications from discovery by using false requests for legal advice.”

Google said those claims were “baseless,” and that all emails requested had been released.



