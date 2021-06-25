Google has delays its plans to block third-party cookies on Chrome, writing in a blog post that “it’s become clear that more time is needed across the ecosystem to get this right.”

Initially, Google planned to phase third-party cookies out in early 2022, a move that News Corp boss Michael Miller said in an Australian opinion piece will “change the business model for every company, large and small.”

Google said in its blog post. “This [delay] is important to avoid jeopardising the business models of many web publishers which support freely available content.

“By providing privacy-preserving technology, we as an industry can help ensure that cookies are not replaced with alternative forms of individual tracking, and discourage the rise of covert approaches like fingerprinting.”

Google has explained it will continue to work with the community to ensure ad measurement and delivery isn’t decimated by its changes.

“Today, Chrome and others have offered more than 30 proposals, and 4 of those proposals are available in origin trials. For Chrome, specifically, our goal is to have the key technologies deployed by late 2022 for the developer community to start adopting them.

“Subject to our engagement with the CMA and in line with the commitments we have offered, Chrome could then phase out third-party cookies over a three month period, starting in mid-2023 and ending in late 2023.”