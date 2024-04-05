HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Considering Paywall For AI

Google Considering Paywall For AI

By | 5 Apr 2024

Reports have claimed Google is in talks to start charging users for access to its AI powered search features.

The company is said to be changing its business model, seeing it place some core AI products behind a paywall for the first time.

According to sources, it’s considering adding AI search features to the existing subscription service, which is in place for Gemini, its AI chatbot.

A decision has yet to be made on whether or not to go ahead with the proposals, however, the reports suggests engineers are exploring the possibility.

Google’s traditional search engine is said to remain free.

Google explained it would “continue to build new premium capabilities and services to enhance our subscription offerings” but it didn’t have “anything to announce right now.”

As of the moment, majority of Google’s revenue comes from advertising, but in recent years, it’s looked to expand.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Alphabet Exploring Options To Buy HubSpot
Alphabet Exploring Options To Buy HubSpot
Apple considering home robotics space – reports
Apple Considers Entering Home Robotics Space
Microsoft testing AI chatbot support for Xbox
Microsoft Testing AI Chatbot Support For Xbox
Here’s What To Expect From WWDC 2024
Upcoming iPad Pro & iPad Air Delayed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung
Samsung’s Q1 Profit Soars
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
Questions Raised About Westfield Owner’s Business Strategy
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
Amazon
Amazon Free Cash Flow Nears Record Level
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
ALDI Starts Selling Solar Kits
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
KISS Sells Music Catalogue & Face Paint Designs
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung
Samsung’s Q1 Profit Soars
Latest News
/
April 5, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung Electronics posted a handsome Q1 2024 preliminary operating profit of about 6.6 trillion won (approx. $7.4 billion). It beat...
Read More