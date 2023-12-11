HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Claims EU Break Up Threat Is ‘Flawed’

By | 11 Dec 2023

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., has claimed the EU’s (European Union) threat to disband its profitable ad tech arm was “flawed,” taking aim at allegations of anticompetitive conduct.

The Competition Chief of the EU, Margrethe Vestager said in June, the only way to restore competition in the sector was for Google to be forced to remove its ad tech business.

This was suggested following a formal EU investigation that uncovered allegation of foul play.

Google has proceeded to attack said allegations in a formal response to the watchdogs, slamming the findings as resting on “flawed interpretations of the ad tech sector.”

“While we continue our constructive conversations with the Commission, we are opposing the call for divestment, as we don’t believe it is proportionate nor the right solution for our partners.”

Earlier, the company had indicated intentions to oppose the findings in an informal letter.

Being in the EU’s firing line for years, Google has been fined €8.3 billion (approx. A$13.5 billion) in total.

This includes abusing dominance on its mobile operating system, and its display advertising operations. Google is appealing all of these.



