Google charges more than twice as compared to its competitors when it comes to ad deals.

The tech giant takes a cut of 22 per cent to 42 per cent of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems.

This is according to a newly unredacted lawsuit by state attorneys general.

It sheds new light on how the search giant profits from its ads.

“The share the Alphabet Inc. GOOG -2.91 per cent subsidiary takes of each advertising transaction on its exchange—a marketplace for ad buyers and sellers—is typically two to four times as much as the fees charged by rival digital advertising exchanges, according to the suit, which is being led by Texas,” the lawsuit was quoted as saying.

The unredacted filing dated last week in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York came after a federal judge ruled last week that much of the antitrust suit could be unsealed.

“[T]he analogy would be if Goldman or Citibank owned the NYSE,” said one senior Google employee quoted as saying.

Google has called the lawsuit flawed.

“This lawsuit is riddled with inaccuracies and our ad tech fees are actually lower than reported industry averages,” said Peter Schottenfels, a Google spokesman.

According to the Wall Street Journal, ‘the lawsuit against Google alleges the company has deployed strategies to “lock in” publishers and advertisers and help the company’s ad-buying tools win more than 80 per cent of auctions on its exchange, a newly revealed figure.’

The lawsuit gives a window into Google’s overwhelming dominance of advertising.

It cites a Google document that says that the company served 75 per cent of all online ad impressions in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2018.