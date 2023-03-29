HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 29 Mar 2023

Google has requested that an anti-competition suit filed by the US Justice Department be dismissed, saying it fails to meet the legal thresholds for a monopoly.

The suit, filed earlier this year, calls for Google’s advertising business to be broken up.

Google argued in a filing submitted on Monday that the case ignores the competitive realities of the digital advertising sector, which includes major players such as Meta, Amazon, TikTok, and Microsoft.

It said the DOJ “characterise Google’s every business decision over the past 15 years as evidence of a long term scheme to amass power and choke out competition, ignoring the competitive pressures and customer interests driving Google in a dynamic and multi-sided digital marketplace.”

Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global ads, said in an earlier statement: “The DOJ’s lawsuit does not reflect the dynamic digital advertising industry and ignores key players we compete against every day.

“The DOJ’s lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law and we will continue to defend against it in court.”

This is the second antitrust lawsuit the Justice Department has launched against Google.

As Bloomberg points out, US judges rarely dismiss anti-trust cases.



