The Google Pixel phones have been adorned with the ‘G’ logo on the back, and despite being present since the first version launched in 2016, Google has only just filed a trademark application for it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This decision has sparked some rumours, with some viewing it as a strategic effort to solidify the Pixel brand identity.

The ‘G’ logo has become a hallmark for Pixel phones, just like the Apple logo on iPhones, or the Samsung logo on Galaxy phones.

It has a consistent placement, starting at the bottom, then moving to the centre with the Pixel 6 series in 2021.

Others are questioning the timing. Trademarking a logo used for years could seem like an afterthought, and some believe it could be a defence against potential imitators, or a way to leverage brand recognition.

The application shows a sketch of the ‘G’ logo sitting in the centre of a phone’s back, specifying registration for mobile phones only.

It’s important to note Pixel tablets also sport the ‘G’ logo, however, this application doesn’t cover tablets.

Some believe this suggests the company could have separate trademark plans for the tablet line.