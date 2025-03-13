Google has acknowledged a widespread outage affecting older Chromecast devices, preventing users from casting content.

The company confirmed that the issue is software-related and not an intentional phase-out, despite discontinuing the Chromecast brand last year.

In an email to affected users, Google stated that its engineers are working on a resolution and will provide updates once more information is available.

The issue primarily affects older Chromecast models, including the 2nd-gen Chromecast (2015) and Chromecast Audio, rendering them unable to cast.

While Google has not disclosed specific details, it has urged users not to factory reset their devices, as this could permanently lock them out of the system.

One Reddit user claims the problem stems from an expired security certificate, which may have caused devices to stop functioning after March 9.

The outage triggers an “untrusted device error”, leaving users unable to cast content.

Google has not confirmed this theory but has assured users that a fix is on the way.

However, the company has yet to provide a timeline for the update.