Google has announced that it would make the Android 12L available for tablets, foldable and Chrome OS devices early next year.

The announcement of Android 12L marks the tech giant’s major stride towards designing the operating software for larger screen devices.

The announcement was made recently at the Android Developer Summit.

The tech giant said it has refined the UI to make Android more beautiful and easier to use on larger screens.

Some of the changes that users can expect would be a Google search bar at the top and a six-button power menu that includes a bug report and screenshot.

It went on to say that Android 12L will be released alongside with the next wave of Android 12 tablets and foldables.

However, it will be available for developers starting from today via the Lenovo P12 Pro.

A beta version for Pixel phones will come in December.