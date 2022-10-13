Donald Trump’s beleaguered Truth Social platform has been given its biggest boost since launch, as Google have allowed the social media app back on its Play Store, opening access to millions of Android users.

Google previously banned the app, over concerns about its comment moderation practices.

In August, Google again rejected the app, saying it lacks effective systems for moderating user-generated content, which violates the store’s terms of service.

“On Aug. 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” the company said at the time.

It seems that Truth Social has since installed these effective systems, as it is now live on the Play Store. Google simply reinterated its T&Cs in a statement, saying “apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines, including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence,”

Now, the 44 per cent of Americans that use Android will now be able to join Truth Social, giving Trump an increased reach – assuming that people join the service.

Truth Social was already available through Apple’s App Store.