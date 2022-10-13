HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Allows Trump’s Truth Social App Onto Play Store

Google Allows Trump’s Truth Social App Onto Play Store

By | 13 Oct 2022

Donald Trump’s beleaguered Truth Social platform has been given its biggest boost since launch, as Google have allowed the social media app back on its Play Store, opening access to millions of Android users.

Google previously banned the app, over concerns about its comment moderation practices.

In August, Google again rejected the app, saying it lacks effective systems for moderating user-generated content, which violates the store’s terms of service.

“On Aug. 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” the company said at the time.

It seems that Truth Social has since installed these effective systems, as it is now live on the Play Store. Google simply reinterated its T&Cs in a statement, saying “apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines, including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence,”

Now, the 44 per cent of Americans that use Android will now be able to join Truth Social, giving Trump an increased reach – assuming that people join the service.

Truth Social was already available through Apple’s App Store.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Paid Only 5% Tax Last Year New Treasurer Urged To Take Action
UPDATED: Matter Platform Gets Big Kick Along From Samsung & Google
Google Facing Billions In Damages For Incognito Mode
Google Turns Chromebooks Into Cloud Gaming Machines
Google Promises Three Years Of Pixel Watch Updates
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Victorinox Unveils Award Winning Business Bags
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
REVIEW: Swann’s AllSecure 2K Wireless Security System Is Worth Every Cent
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Sony Unveil Worlds Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Samsung Focuses On Health With Major OS Upgrade
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
Microsoft To Roll Out Apple Features On Windows 11
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Victorinox Unveils Award Winning Business Bags
Latest News
/
October 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Victorinox, the company best known for the development of the Swiss Army Knife, has launched a new range of bags...
Read More