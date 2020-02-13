HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Add More Security Measures To Nest Accounts

By | 13 Feb 2020
Google has announced that all Nest users will soon be required to enable two-factor authentication in order to prevent unauthorised access to their accounts.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Amazon-owned Ring introduced its new ‘Control Center’ in a bid to give users better management of their security settings.

Starting this spring, Nest users will be receiving an email from [email protected] with a six-digit verification code whenever a new login is initiated in order to login to their accounts.

Previously, two-factor authentication has been available for Nest users, although it wasn’t mandatory to do so.

On top of two-factor authentication, a Google account will also provide additional security features, including suspicious activity detection and Security Checkup.

According to Google, they will reset accounts whenever any suspicious activity is detected.

“Privacy and security are foundational to Nest’s mission to create a more helpful home,” said Cory Scott, head of security and privacy, Google Nest.

“When you invite our products into your home, you trust us to help you solve everyday problems – whether that’s saving on your monthly energy bills, keeping an eye on things when you’re away or helping you with life’s little challenges.”

“You want to feel safe in your home, and making sure our devices add to that sense of security is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

