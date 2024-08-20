As Google unveiled its newest range of Pixel 9 smartphones recently, it is already coming under pressure for some of the marketing and promotion tactics it has used to promote the phone.

Google invited content creators to join its “Team Pixel” programme, which allows early access to the devices before the rest of the public has access to it.

However, the programme’s review agreement stipulated that participating influencers were not allowed to feature Pixel products alongside competitors, and furthermore those who showed a preference for competing phones could potentially be expelled from the programme.

The agreement told participants they were “expected to feature the Google Pixel device in place of any competitor mobile devices.”

It also added that “if it appears other brands are being preferred over the Pixel, we will need to cease the relationship between the brand and the creator.”

Google has had to clarify those onerous conditions, all of which have now been removed.

Google communications manager Kayla Geier said, “#TeamPixel is a distinct program, separate from our press and creator reviews programs. The goal of #TeamPixel is to get Pixel devices into the hands of content creators, not press and tech reviewers. We missed the mark with this new language that appeared in the #TeamPixel form yesterday, and it has been removed.”

The Team Pixel programme is not directly managed by Google and is instead run by PR agency 1000heads.

At the Made By Google event last week, Google revealed its all-new range of Pixel 9 smartphones, which includes one standard model — the Pixel 9 — and three Pro models: the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The team at ChannelNews too has received some of the new devices to review. We were neither asked to adhere to any such conditions regarding favourable coverage, and as is a long-standing policy at 4Square Media, the parent company of ChannelNews, all product reviews are impartial and factual.