Home > Latest News > Gmail To Replace SMS Authentication With QR Codes

Gmail To Replace SMS Authentication With QR Codes

By | 25 Feb 2025

In a change to how two-factor authentication logins are managed in order to provide better protection against scammers, Google will soon stop sending codes via text message to verify Gmail accounts and instead rely on QR codes that users can scan using their devices

Ross Richendrfer, head of security and privacy public relations at Google, confirmed the new development to CNET.

“Just like we want to move past passwords with the use of things like passkeys, we want to move away from sending SMS messages for authentication,” he said.

Richendrfer says that over the next few months, Google will be “reimagining” how the company verifies phone numbers.

Gmail as well as other Google services are expected to shift from texting six-digit codes over SMS to generating a QR code that a user would verify.

 

Doing so would eliminate instances of scammers asking users to share their SMS code.

It will also help Google to avoid a scam called traffic pumping where fraudsters try to get online service providers to originate large numbers of SMS messages to numbers they control, getting paid every time one of these messages is delivered.

The new method therefore will also eliminate phone carriers as a possible point of breach.

 

“SMS codes are a source for heightened risk for users – we’re pleased to introduce an innovative new approach to shrink the surface area for attackers and keep users safer from malicious activity,” he said.

Gmail’s other current 2FA methods besides SMSs include sending a user to the Gmail app on their devices to verify a login as well as its own Google Authenticator security software.

Other companies such as Apple, X and Signal have also removed SMS authentication as a means to verify an account.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes
Google Chrome
Google Rolls Out AI-Powered Security Update For Chrome
YouTube Shorts with Veo 2
Google Boosts Online AI Video With Veo 2
IS Samsung & Telstra Set To Fall Out Over AI Following Galaxy S25 Launch
AI Dominates at US Super Bowl
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Sigma Unveils BF Camera With Full Aluminium Body
Latest News
/
February 25, 2025
/
Nine Profits Tank As Stan and 9 Now Deliver Growth
Latest News
/
February 25, 2025
/
Optoma Launches Ultra-Short Throw Photon Go Projector With Google TV
Latest News
/
February 25, 2025
/
Ambertech Profits Tank 69%, Sales Down 11% Retail Up
Latest News
/
February 25, 2025
/
AFL Cuts Rare CE Deal With Cygnett As Clubs Sell Out New Power Banks
Latest News
/
February 25, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sigma Unveils BF Camera With Full Aluminium Body
Latest News
/
February 25, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Sigma has announced a new compact 24.6-megapixel full-frame camera called the BF whose body is milled from a single block...
Read More